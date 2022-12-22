Large migrant group seen crossing from Matamoros to Brownsville

A large group of migrant were spotted Wednesday crossing the river from Matamoros to Brownsville on makeshift rafts.

The crossings are happening as Title 42 remains in effect.

The families are crossing on inflatable mattresses, trying to cross into the United States.

With a cold front coming to our region, officials from the Matamoros municipal government and leaders of pro-immigrant organizations are discussing designating a shelter for the migrants.

For now, officials are coordinating schedules and transportation with humanitarian associations.

