Lasara man dies after car crash in Willacy County

A 40-year-old man died Saturday after a car crash in Willacy County.

At about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, a maroon Nissan SUV crashed on State Highway 186 west of Farm-to-Market Road 1015.

The driver, 40-year-old George Luis Alaniz Jr. of Lasara, died as a result of the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation revealed that heavy rain had been falling before the crash — and there was water on the road.

"Driver of the Nissan was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions and as a result lost control of the vehicle veering off the highway striking a ditch causing the vehicle to travel airborne, and then struck a cement fixture and trees," according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

The crash remains under investigation.