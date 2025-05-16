Last day to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign

Friday is the last day for the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

All week long, Channel 5 News has been raising money to buy toys, books, blankets, clothes and other essential items to fill up the Cares Closet at South Texas Health System Children's in Edinburg.

All the stuff that is bought helps children at the hospital feel just a little comfortable during a difficult time in their lives.

The campaign has already raised a total of $7,221.

STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez on why the initiative is so important and what kind of items are needed.

To donate to the campaign, click here.