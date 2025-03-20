Law enforcement at South Padre Island keeping beaches safe with A.I.

Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agencies have been stepping up patrols and making sure everyone stays safe while having a good time during Spring Break.

Many visitors spend their time at South Padre Island during their week off from school. Agencies like the Cameron County Park Rangers are using A.I. technology to keep the busy beaches safe over the next few days. As people come and pack the beaches, officers are keeping Isla Blanca Park and other public beaches on the island safe.

They installed new cameras that use A.I. technology, like facial recognition and license plate readers, that help keep things under control.

Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora says they also added more patrols and shift times around the clock.

"When we see a lot of minors, or really young people, we try to make sure we are there and patrol more often, because in the past, we have had incidents of younger people going in the water intoxicated and end up drowning. That's what we try to avoid," Zamora said.

The hours for Isla Blanca Park during Spring Break have also changed. They open daily at 8 a.m. and close around 11 p.m.

Police say if you have any type of emergency, make sure to call 911.