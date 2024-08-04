Law enforcement showcase K9 officers in Edinburg competition

K9 officers are some of the most valuable asset's law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley depend on.

They help stop illegal activity, like drug and human smuggling on the border and on Saturday in Edinburg, several agencies came together to showcase how their training is helping keep their communities safe.

Sergeant Alex Leal is one of the handlers and an officer with the Mission Police Department.

"I wouldn't want to do anything else. Thank God, I get to still do this," Leal said.

Leal trains alongside his furry friend, who just recently joined the force.

"His name is Wolverine, he is four years old, he is a Belgian Malinois. I actually got him donated and have recently been training him. He has only been doing this for three months," Leal said.

K9 officers from all over Texas showed up to the competition, some came even as far south as Mexico.

Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Assistant Director of Public Safety Javier Solis says it draws people every year.

"We have a lot of our local agencies, but we also had agencies that came as far as Lubbock, Texas, because this year's event is, once again, an international competition," Solis said.

It's an experience that Solis says he hopes they take back to help protect their community.