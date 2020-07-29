Lawmakers, Valley Officials to Discuss Transportation Needs

MCALLEN – Lawmakers and Rio Grande Valley officials will be meeting to discuss transportation needs and priorities Friday.

Texas Senator John Cornyn and Texas Transportation Commissioner Chariman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. will be in the Valley to discuss transportation funding and needs for our area.

Cornyn and Bugg will be sharing new information on funding for infrastructure.

Valley leaders will also be getting an update on work being done in the Pharr district and get a look at the district’s forecast for next year.

After the initial presentation, Valley leaders will get a chance to give their input.

