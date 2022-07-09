Legal expert argues Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order may be unconstitutional
In an executive order issued Thursday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the Texas National Guard and state troopers to apprehend immigrants who cross the border between ports of entry or commit other violations of federal law and return them to international ports of entry.
A San Antonio law professor says the order might not be legal.
"The states don't have the power to enforce immigration law,” Bill Piatt, a constitutional law professor at St. Mary’s University, said. “A law enforcement officer can't look at somebody and say, ‘I think you look like you don't have authorization to be here,' and make an arrest, which is a constitutional violation."
