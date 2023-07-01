LIST: 4th of July firework events around the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online/Logan Rickert / CC BY 2.0

With the 4th of July holiday approaching this Tuesday, Channel 5 News prepared a list of the firework events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.

CAMERON COUNTY

City of Harlingen

Where: Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd

When: Saturday, July 1

Time: 10 p.m.

City of South Padre Island

Where: Entertainment District, located at 202 W Whiting St.

When: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of Edinburg

Where: Ebony Hills Gold Club, located at 300 W. Palm Dr.

When: Saturday, July 1

Time: 9:15 p.m.

City of McAllen

Where: Municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

When: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

City of Pharr

Where: Allen & William Arnold City/School Park, located at 615 W Eldora Rd

When: Saturday, July 1

Time: 6 p.m.

City of Weslaco

Where: Mayor Pablo Peña Park, located at 300 N Airport Dr. Suite B

When: Tuesday, July 4

Time: 9 p.m.