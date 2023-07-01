LIST: 4th of July firework events around the Rio Grande Valley
With the 4th of July holiday approaching this Tuesday, Channel 5 News prepared a list of the firework events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.
CAMERON COUNTY
City of Harlingen
Where: Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd
When: Saturday, July 1
Time: 10 p.m.
City of South Padre Island
Where: Entertainment District, located at 202 W Whiting St.
When: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9:15 p.m.
HIDALGO COUNTY
City of Edinburg
Where: Ebony Hills Gold Club, located at 300 W. Palm Dr.
When: Saturday, July 1
Time: 9:15 p.m.
City of McAllen
Where: Municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.
When: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
City of Pharr
Where: Allen & William Arnold City/School Park, located at 615 W Eldora Rd
When: Saturday, July 1
Time: 6 p.m.
City of Weslaco
Where: Mayor Pablo Peña Park, located at 300 N Airport Dr. Suite B
When: Tuesday, July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
