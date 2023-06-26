LIST: Cooling centers available in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

With more hot temperatures in the forecast, several cooling centers are opening up in the Rio Grande Valley.

Below is a list of the cooling centers. The list will be updated as more cooling centers become available.

All centers are open to provide relief to anyone needing shelter from the heat.

CAMERON COUNTY

City of Brownsville

-Ozanam Center

Located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave.

People are asked to call before they head to the Ozanam Center at 956-831-6331.

City of Harlingen

-Loaves & Fishes of the RGV

Located at 514 S E. St.

Open daily from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of Edcouch

-Edcouch Fire Department

Located at 200 W Santa Rosa Ave.

Contact 956-262-5522 for more details

City of Pharr

-Pharr Development and Research Center

Located at 850 W. Dicker Road

Open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 956-402-4651 for further details

City of McAllen

-McAllen Public Library

Located at 4001 N. 23rd Street

Call 956-328-5769 for more details

-Lark Community Center

Located at 2601 Lark Ave.

Call 956-681-3340 for more information

-The Salvation Army

Located at 1600 N. 23rd St.

Call 956-682-1468

City of Weslaco

-First Baptist ChurcH

Located at 600 S. Kansas Ave.

Open Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.