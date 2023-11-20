LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals throughout the Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

Multiple organizations are providing Thanksgiving meals to the public this week.

Below is a list of some of the organizations providing the meals.

The list will be updated as we learn of more distributions.

CAMERON COUNTY

HARLINGEN

Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

514 S. E St.

LA FERIA

RGV Shrine Club and New Wine Church

13415 E. Expressway 83 in La Feria

Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dine in or take out

HIDALGO COUNTY

EDINBURG

Pulido & Friends Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday, Nov. 23 from noon to 3 p.m.

312 E. Cano St.

Tejano musician Bobby Pulido is giving out 500 home-cooked Thanksgiving meals at this drive-thru distribution event.

MCALLEN

Hope Family Health Center 3rd annual Feast of Sharing

The Radison Hotel at 2721 S. 10th St. in McAllen

Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Free Thanksgiving meals

WILLACY COUNTY

Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

776 W. Kimball Ave. in Raymondville