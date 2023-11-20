LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals throughout the Valley
Multiple organizations are providing Thanksgiving meals to the public this week.
Below is a list of some of the organizations providing the meals.
The list will be updated as we learn of more distributions.
CAMERON COUNTY
HARLINGEN
Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley
Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
514 S. E St.
LA FERIA
RGV Shrine Club and New Wine Church
13415 E. Expressway 83 in La Feria
Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dine in or take out
HIDALGO COUNTY
EDINBURG
Pulido & Friends Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, Nov. 23 from noon to 3 p.m.
312 E. Cano St.
Tejano musician Bobby Pulido is giving out 500 home-cooked Thanksgiving meals at this drive-thru distribution event.
MCALLEN
Hope Family Health Center 3rd annual Feast of Sharing
The Radison Hotel at 2721 S. 10th St. in McAllen
Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Free Thanksgiving meals
WILLACY COUNTY
Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley
Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
776 W. Kimball Ave. in Raymondville
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville firefighter remembered as a 'pioneer' after losing battle with cancer
-
Mission police seeking juveniles in connection with school burglary
-
Harlingen airport expecting busy Thanksgiving travel season
-
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter following fatal crash in Pharr
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the highs and lows of high school football