LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals throughout the Valley

4 hours 3 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, November 20 2023 Nov 20, 2023 November 20, 2023 6:44 PM November 20, 2023 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

Multiple organizations are providing Thanksgiving meals to the public this week.

Below is a list of some of the organizations providing the meals.

The list will be updated as we learn of more distributions. 

CAMERON COUNTY

HARLINGEN

Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley
Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
514 S. E St.

LA FERIA

RGV Shrine Club and New Wine Church
13415 E. Expressway 83 in La Feria
Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dine in or take out

HIDALGO COUNTY

EDINBURG

Pulido & Friends Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, Nov. 23 from noon to 3 p.m.
312 E. Cano St.
Tejano musician Bobby Pulido is giving out 500 home-cooked Thanksgiving meals at this drive-thru distribution event.

MCALLEN

Hope Family Health Center 3rd annual Feast of Sharing
The Radison Hotel at 2721 S. 10th St. in McAllen
Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Free Thanksgiving meals

WILLACY COUNTY

Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley
Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
776 W. Kimball Ave. in Raymondville

