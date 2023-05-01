List of Valley cities collecting storm debris

Because of the weekend storms, Valley residents are left with the cleanup, which means there is a lot of debris to get rid of.

Several cities across the Valley are willing to take that debris off residents hands. The locations are:

Alamo

City of Alamo Public Works

803 S. Tower Road

Residents only, must bring water bill and valid ID with same address.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3

1220 El Faro Road, Sullivan City

1429 El Pinto Road, Sullivan City

38411 FM 221 (West Mile 7), Penitas

1129 Military Road, Penitas

8115 N. Los Ebanos Road, Mission

Mission

150 Abelino Farias Street (landfill)

1400 S. Conway (landfill)

For residents only, must bring proof of residency

Landfill sites are open until 6 p.m.

McAllen

Recycling center located at 4101 N. Bentsen Road

Residents only

Alton

The Development Corporation located at 416 S. Alton Blvd.

Available until Friday

Edinburg

Edinburg Regional Disposal Facility located at 8601 N. Jasman Road.