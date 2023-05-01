List of Valley cities collecting storm debris
Because of the weekend storms, Valley residents are left with the cleanup, which means there is a lot of debris to get rid of.
Several cities across the Valley are willing to take that debris off residents hands. The locations are:
Alamo
City of Alamo Public Works
803 S. Tower Road
Residents only, must bring water bill and valid ID with same address.
Hidalgo County Precinct 3
1220 El Faro Road, Sullivan City
1429 El Pinto Road, Sullivan City
38411 FM 221 (West Mile 7), Penitas
1129 Military Road, Penitas
8115 N. Los Ebanos Road, Mission
Mission
150 Abelino Farias Street (landfill)
1400 S. Conway (landfill)
For residents only, must bring proof of residency
Landfill sites are open until 6 p.m.
McAllen
Recycling center located at 4101 N. Bentsen Road
Residents only
Alton
The Development Corporation located at 416 S. Alton Blvd.
Available until Friday
Edinburg
Edinburg Regional Disposal Facility located at 8601 N. Jasman Road.