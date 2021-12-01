List: Rio Grande Valley cities announce holiday events

Photo Credit: City of San Benito

With the holidays around the corner, multiple cities across the Valley will be holding events for the public.

Below is a list of the holiday events happening in the Rio Grande Valley. The list will be updated as more holiday events are announced.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen

The city of Harlingen is kicking off the holiday season with two free events.

The first is the Annual Lighting of the Arroyo Festival on Thursday, Dec. 2 at McKelvey Park.

The festival will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The second event is the annual Downtown Harlingen Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The parade will go through Harlingen’s historic Jackson Street.

San Benito

The San Benito Community Christmas and Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heavin Memorial Park along the banks of the Resaca.

The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release from the city.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will have their annual Lighting of the Tree on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

It will be held at the City Hall Courtyard, located at 415 W. University Dr.

“This event will also kick off Holiday at the Promenade - a self-guided tour of the holiday displays throughout the City Hall Promenade all month long,” the city said in a Facebook post.

McAllen

The city will be holding their 9th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park.

The event, set for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m., will kick off the South Pole Illuminated Festival.

The city will also be holding the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Mercedes

The city of Mercedes presents A White Christmas Parade, a night of music, fun and food that’s set for Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. on Texas Ave.

Pharr

The city of Pharr will have their Christmas Posada on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Pharr.

“There will be plenty of Christmas activities, tasty food vendors, and joyful holiday music for the whole family to enjoy,” the city said in a Facebook post. “We will also be hosting a Toy Drive, so please bring an unwrapped toy and spread the holiday joy!”

Weslaco

The city of Weslaco and the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation will be holding the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

The tree lighting will be held at Weslaco City Hall, located at 255 S. Kansas Ave.

STARR COUNTY

Rio Grande City

Starr County will hold their Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Quiosco in downtown Rio Grande City.