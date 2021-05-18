LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: Ed Clemente / MGN MGN Image

After a Flash Flood Watch was issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley Tuesday morning, cities are announcing they will distribute sandbags to residents.

This list will be updated throughout the day as Channel 5 News gets new information.

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Precincts

Below are the sandbag distribution sites for each precinct. The precincts encourage residents to bring a shovel and gloves in case they need to fill their own bags.

PRECINCT 1

· Catholic War Veterans Hall: 1501 N. International Blvd, Weslaco, TX 78596

· Tuesday, May 18 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

· Information: 956-968-8733

· Drive-thru pick-up

· Limit: 6 sandbags per vehicle

PRECINCT 2

· Precinct 2 Field Operations Facility: 4011 South Veterans Road, San Juan, TX

· Tuesday, May 18 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

· Information: 956-787-1891

· ID required

· Limit: 4 sandbags per household

PRECINCT 3

· Precinct 3 Field Operations: Iowa and FM 2221 (West Mile 7 Road) in Mission

· Tuesday, May 18 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

· Information: 956-585-4509

· Limit: 6 sandbags per vehicle

· La Mansion: 2401 N. Moorefield Rd., Mission, Texas

· Tuesday, May 18 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

· Information: 956-585-4509

· Limit: 6 sandbags per vehicle

PRECINCT 4

· M Road Recovery Center: 1124 N. “M” Road, Edinburg, TX

· Tuesday, May 18 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (or while supplies last)

· Information: 956-383-3112

· Must provide proof of Pct 4 residency/business in rural area

· Must bag your own sand: Bring shovel, gloves and facial coverings

· Limit: 10 sandbags per vehicle

City of Alton

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Development Center East Side Parking Lot, 416 S. Alton Blvd. (north of Stars Drive Inn)

There will be a limit of 4 sandbags per household and 6 per business.

City of Edinburg

Location: Service Center, 1201 N Doolittle Rd.

Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

City of McAllen

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Location:

1 p.m at the City of McAllen Public Works (4201 N Bentsen).?

3 p.m. South Texas College -JAG Parking lot on Pecan between Ware & Bentsen

There will be a limit of six bags per residence as 12 bags per business. Water bill and picture ID are required. Call McAllen 311 at 311 or 956-681-3111 for more information.

City of Mercedes

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. while supplies last

Location: Corner of 1st St. and Ohio at the Knights of Columbus

City of San Juan

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Location:

• Recycling Center – 323 W 1st Street, San Juan, Texas

Recycling Center – 323 W 1st Street, San Juan, Texas • Mayfield Park – 1419 S. San Antonio, San Juan, Texas

There will be a limit of 4 sandbags per resident, and 6 per business. Proof of San Juan residency with a Picture ID or Utility Bill is required.

Sullivan City

Sandbags are being offered at the Sullivan City Fire Station while supplies last to help residents with preparing for expected weather.

Feel free to stop by the station at 500 S. Cenizo Dr. to pick up your bags.

Limit of 4 bags per household please. Contact Fire Chief Martinez at 956-867-5838 for more information.

City of Weslaco

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. or while supplies last

Locations:

• Drive-thru – Former Recycling Center near 3000 S. Border Ave.

Drive-thru – Former Recycling Center near 3000 S. Border Ave. • Self-fill – Weslaco City Hall, 255 S. Kansas Avenue

In preparation for additional rain, the city of Weslaco has mobilized crews including at our sandbag distribution locations. The location will open at 1 p.m. If you visit the self-fill location, please bring a shovel. Bags and sand will be provided. If you stop by the drive-thru, there will be no need to fill your own sandbags as they have been pre-filled by our crews for your convenience. You will be provided six bags. Proof of City of Weslaco residency required.