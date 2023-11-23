x

LIST: Thanksgiving hours of operation for Valley stores

Wednesday, November 22 2023

With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open in case you’re short on ingredients.

LOCALLY OWNED STORES

- All Juniors Supermarket locations:  7 a.m. – 3 p.m
- All La Ganadera locations: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m
- All A&V Lopez Supermarket locations: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- All Border Town Market locations: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Aguilar's Meat Market: All locations closed

BIG CHAIN STORES

- H-E-B: 6 a.m. – noon
- Sprouts: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Walgreens: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- CVS: Varies by location
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

- Walmart
- Best Buy
- Target
- Costco
Those with small grocery stores that will be open Thursday and aren’t listed here can message Channel 5 News on Facebook or through our tip line.

