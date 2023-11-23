LIST: Thanksgiving hours of operation for Valley stores

With Thanksgiving approaching, Channel 5 News reached out to multiple stores across the Valley to see what will be open in case you’re short on ingredients.

LOCALLY OWNED STORES

- All Juniors Supermarket locations: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m

- All La Ganadera locations: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m

- All A&V Lopez Supermarket locations: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- All Border Town Market locations: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

- Aguilar's Meat Market: All locations closed

BIG CHAIN STORES

- H-E-B: 6 a.m. – noon

- Sprouts: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Big Lots: 7a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Walgreens: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

- CVS: Varies by location

- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

- Walmart

- Best Buy

- Target

- Costco

Those with small grocery stores that will be open Thursday and aren’t listed here can message Channel 5 News on Facebook or through our tip line.