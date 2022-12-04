LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December

The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered.

Below are some events happening this month:

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of McAllen

Event: Caring Santa

Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen

Caring Santa is an event for children with special needs. The set will support the sensory, physical, and other developmental needs of kids will all abilities.

City of Alton

Event: Alton Christmas Parade

Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: Alton

The Alton parade will start at Cantu Elementary and will end at Alton City Hall.

City of Weslaco

Event: Weslaco Christmas Parade

Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Weslaco

The Weslaco parade will feature more than 100 floats that are based on Christmas songs.

City of Hidalgo

Event: Hidalgo Festival of Lights

Time: Every night in the month of December, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday to Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Hidalgo

Enjoy the two-mile long illuminated trail.

CAMERON COUNTY

City of Brownsville

Event: Nights and Lights

Time: Monday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Glady's Porter Zoo in Brownsville

Enjoy dazzling light displays, arts and crafts, and more at Glady's Porter Zoo. Tickets are $3 for kids and $5 for adults. Zoo members get in for free.

The list will be updated as we learn of more events.