LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered.
Below are some events happening this month:
HIDALGO COUNTY
City of McAllen
- Event: Caring Santa
- Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen
Caring Santa is an event for children with special needs. The set will support the sensory, physical, and other developmental needs of kids will all abilities.
City of Alton
- Event: Alton Christmas Parade
- Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Alton
The Alton parade will start at Cantu Elementary and will end at Alton City Hall.
City of Weslaco
- Event: Weslaco Christmas Parade
- Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
- Where: Weslaco
The Weslaco parade will feature more than 100 floats that are based on Christmas songs.
City of Hidalgo
- Event: Hidalgo Festival of Lights
- Time: Every night in the month of December, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday to Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Hidalgo
Enjoy the two-mile long illuminated trail.
CAMERON COUNTY
- Event: Nights and Lights
- Time: Monday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Glady's Porter Zoo in Brownsville
Enjoy dazzling light displays, arts and crafts, and more at Glady's Porter Zoo. Tickets are $3 for kids and $5 for adults. Zoo members get in for free.
The list will be updated as we learn of more events.
