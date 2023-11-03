LIST: Veterans Day celebrations throughout the Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online

With Veterans Day approaching, many cities are announcing their events to celebrate the occasion.

Cities and organizations holding Veterans Day events are invited to email them to news@krgv.com to be included in this list.

Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE

Southmost 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Parade starts at Porter High School and ends at Cromack elementary School on East 30th St.

SAN BENITO

Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Live music, food trucks and a performance by the Marine Military Academy Silent Drill Team at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park

Hidalgo County

EDINBURG

Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

Parade will start at Richard R Flores Stadium and ends on Cano Street

Float judging competition set for 9:30 a.m.

MISSION

Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon

Parade starts on Conway Avenue and Business 83 and ends on Bryan Road and Business 83.

Call 956-877-4867 for more details.



Loud & Clear Veteran Music Festival

Saturday, Nov. 11 from noon to midnight

801 Bryan Rd. Suite 174

Live music from veterans and veteran-owned small business market

PHARR

City of Pharr Salute to Veterans & Fireworks Show

Saturday, Nov. 4 in downtown Pharr at 200 S. Cage Blvd.

Parade: 5:30 p.m.

HUB Market: 7 p.m.

Fireworks show: 8 p.m.

Starr County

RIO GRANDE CITY

Veterans Appreciation Drive-Thru Luncheon

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park