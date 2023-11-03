LIST: Veterans Day celebrations throughout the Valley
With Veterans Day approaching, many cities are announcing their events to celebrate the occasion.
Cities and organizations holding Veterans Day events are invited to email them to news@krgv.com to be included in this list.
Cameron County
BROWNSVILLE
Southmost 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 2 p.m.
Parade starts at Porter High School and ends at Cromack elementary School on East 30th St.
SAN BENITO
Saturday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m.
Live music, food trucks and a performance by the Marine Military Academy Silent Drill Team at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park
Hidalgo County
EDINBURG
Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.
Parade will start at Richard R Flores Stadium and ends on Cano Street
Float judging competition set for 9:30 a.m.
MISSION
Veterans Day Parade
Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon
Parade starts on Conway Avenue and Business 83 and ends on Bryan Road and Business 83.
Call 956-877-4867 for more details.
Loud & Clear Veteran Music Festival
Saturday, Nov. 11 from noon to midnight
801 Bryan Rd. Suite 174
Live music from veterans and veteran-owned small business market
PHARR
City of Pharr Salute to Veterans & Fireworks Show
Saturday, Nov. 4 in downtown Pharr at 200 S. Cage Blvd.
Parade: 5:30 p.m.
HUB Market: 7 p.m.
Fireworks show: 8 p.m.
Starr County
RIO GRANDE CITY
Veterans Appreciation Drive-Thru Luncheon
Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park
More News
News Video
-
Valley psychiatrist warns daylight saving time may trigger seasonal affective disorder
-
UPDATE: Brush fire in Mission fully contained
-
Man accused in death of Alamo woman expected to be arrested after...
-
Bond set for Pharr man charged with driving into crowd outside Donna...
-
Vehicle recovered following theft at Grulla High School