LIST: Warming centers and shelters opening in the Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online.

Officials are opening warm shelters as a cold front makes its way through the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and into the weekend.

The article will be updated throughout as more shelters are announced.

CAMERON COUNTY

City of Brownsville

• Downtown Recreation Center

Located at 1338 E 8th St.

Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, Dec. 24 at midnight

City of Harlingen

• Harlingen Community Center

Located at 201 E. Madison Ave.

Starts Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring necessities such as food, water, prescription medication, pillows and other items.

City of San Benito

• Dan Benito Community Center

Located at 210 E. Heywood St.

Starts Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.

Residents are asked to bring necessities such as food, water, prescription medication, pillows and other items.

A limited number of cots will be available. Residents may bring their own small air mattresses or sleeping pads.

No pets allowed except for properly documented service animals.

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of Alamo

• PSJA Memorial Early College High School

Located at 800 S Alamo Road

Opens Thursday, Dec 22 at 5 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 24 at noon

Residents are asked to pack and bring essential items with them to the shelter, including medication, personal identification, toiletry items, blankets, and pillows.

City of Pharr

• Warming center at Zeke Martinez Gym, at Rembrandt Early College High School

Located at 1200 East Kelly Road

Runs from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Residents are asked to pack necessities such as a blanket, pillow, medication, identification, toiletry items, and snacks.

No pets will be allowed

City of Mercedes

• Warming shelter at Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center

Located at 1200 N. Vermont Avenue

Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23 at midnight. Shelter will remain open after midnight if patrons take advantage of the shelter.

Residents must bring their own: blankets, pillows, food, snacks and medications.

No pets allowed

Call 956-565-3114 for more information

City of Mission

• Warming shelter at Mission Parks & Recreation Building

Located at 721 N. Bryan Road

Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

STARR COUNTY

City of Roma

• Emergency warming shelter

Located at 1334 4th St. Roma

Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.

Those attending must call or text to reserve a spot at 956-476-8109 or 956-476-8108

Residents must bring their own: blankets, pillows, food, snacks and medications.

Masks are recommended