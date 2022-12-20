LIST: Warming centers and shelters opening in the Valley
Officials are opening warm shelters as a cold front makes its way through the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and into the weekend.
The article will be updated throughout as more shelters are announced.
CAMERON COUNTY
City of Brownsville
• Downtown Recreation Center
Located at 1338 E 8th St.
Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, Dec. 24 at midnight
City of Harlingen
• Harlingen Community Center
Located at 201 E. Madison Ave.
Starts Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
Residents are asked to bring necessities such as food, water, prescription medication, pillows and other items.
City of San Benito
• Dan Benito Community Center
Located at 210 E. Heywood St.
Starts Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 a.m.
Residents are asked to bring necessities such as food, water, prescription medication, pillows and other items.
A limited number of cots will be available. Residents may bring their own small air mattresses or sleeping pads.
No pets allowed except for properly documented service animals.
HIDALGO COUNTY
City of Alamo
• PSJA Memorial Early College High School
Located at 800 S Alamo Road
Opens Thursday, Dec 22 at 5 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 24 at noon
Residents are asked to pack and bring essential items with them to the shelter, including medication, personal identification, toiletry items, blankets, and pillows.
City of Pharr
• Warming center at Zeke Martinez Gym, at Rembrandt Early College High School
Located at 1200 East Kelly Road
Runs from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Residents are asked to pack necessities such as a blanket, pillow, medication, identification, toiletry items, and snacks.
No pets will be allowed
City of Mercedes
• Warming shelter at Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center
Located at 1200 N. Vermont Avenue
Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23 at midnight. Shelter will remain open after midnight if patrons take advantage of the shelter.
Residents must bring their own: blankets, pillows, food, snacks and medications.
No pets allowed
Call 956-565-3114 for more information
City of Mission
• Warming shelter at Mission Parks & Recreation Building
Located at 721 N. Bryan Road
Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.
STARR COUNTY
City of Roma
• Emergency warming shelter
Located at 1334 4th St. Roma
Runs from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.
Those attending must call or text to reserve a spot at 956-476-8109 or 956-476-8108
Residents must bring their own: blankets, pillows, food, snacks and medications.
Masks are recommended
