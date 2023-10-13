LIST: Where to watch Saturday’s solar eclipse
Many cities across the Rio Grande Valley are holding viewing parties for the Saturday eclipse.
The "Ring of Fire" annular solar eclipse will be visible across the United States and other parts of the world on Saturday, Oct. 14, and Texas is included in the path.
According to NASA, the annular eclipse will unfold in four phases lasting over three hours, beginning as the sun crosses from Oregon to Texas, with a partial eclipse visible throughout the lower 48 states.
Below is a list of watch parties for the eclipse throughout the Rio Grande Valley:
CAMERON COUNTY
Brownsville
LOCATION: Southmost Public Library
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Eclipse glasses will be available at the site and at the Brownsville Visitor Center while supplies last
LOCATION: Gladys Porter Zoo
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14
Eclipse glasses will be available at the admission gate. Limit four per family.
Harlingen
LOCATION: Harlingen Public Library
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.
Free eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last, be sure to arrive early.
HIDALGO COUNTY
Edinburg
LOCATION: Dustin Sekula Memorial Library
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Free eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last, be sure to arrive early.
LOCATION: UTRGV Edinburg Campus at the Sundial
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eclipse glasses will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
McAllen
LOCATION: McAllen Public Library
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Eclipse glasses will not be provided during the event
LOCATION: IMAS Museum solar Eclipse celebration
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free for IMAS members, general admission for others
Mission
LOCATION: Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Eclipse glasses will not be provided. Park entry is $5
Weslaco
LOCATION: Estero Llano Grande State Park
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Limited supply of eclipse glasses available. Park entry is $5
