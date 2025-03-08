Lit Fiber contractor breaks water line, causes water outage in Brownsville neighborhood

Tap water is flowing again at the home of Lucila Cantu Gonzalez after water was shut off in her neighborhood.

“Que bueno, we need it, we use it for everything,” Gonzalez said.

On Wednesday at around 6 p.m., the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a contractor damaged a water line, causing a water outage affecting customers in the downtown area near 9th Street and Monroe Street.

Gonzalez and 50 of her neighbors were left wondering when water would come back.

Water was restored Thursday before 2 p.m.

Brownsville District 3 Commissioner Roy De Los Santos this is not the first time the contractor, Lit Fiber, caused damage to underground lines.

De Los Santos said the line strikes happen more frequently in older areas of Brownsville

“What has been happening lately is the company that has been brought in to mark where the utilities are before the fiber is going in, those maps that they rely on are very old and probably outdated by now,” De Los Santos said.

De Los Santos Said city leaders are discussing updating the maps, but there are currently no active plans to get it done.

