Livestock expert says US suspension of beef imports ‘not likely’ to cause increase in beef prices

A livestock entomologist at Texas A&M University said the decision by the Trump administration to suspend imports of Mexican beef cattle for 15 days due to a deadly pest will protect the U.S. cattle market.

On Sunday, the U.S. announced the restriction due to the detection of the screwworm parasite, which can invade the tissues of any warm-blooded animal, including humans.

“The suspension of the importation is really to protect the U.S. cattle markets from a very threatening fly, should it arrive in Texas — there’s potential for damage in our cattle and wildlife industries,” Phillip Kaufman said, adding that the suspension would give the federal government time to assess the threat of bringing the fly closer to the border.

Kaufman said the suspension likely wouldn’t affect the price of beef.

It's not likely to increase — at least not immediately — any cost to consumers,” Kaufman said. “The greater risk is if that fly is to get into the U.S., or the suspension of the transport of cattle across the border is extended to a longer time period.”

On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the suspension “unfair.”

Previously, the U.S. restricted Mexican cattle shipments in November 2024 after the pest was initially detected. The suspension was lifted in February 2025.