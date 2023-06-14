Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen staying open as cooling center

Those looking for a place to cool down in Harlingen can do so at the Loaves and Fishes homeless shelter.

The shelter serves lunch daily and usually closes their doors at 1 p.m. Due to the high temperatures, they’re letting people stay in the dining hall weekdays until 5 p.m.

Officials said Loaves and Fishes serves lunch to about 70 people, but they expect that number to go up with adding cooling center hours.