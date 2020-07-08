Local advocate group offers aid to people living with disabilities

For many, being talkative is a quirk. For Jorge Villarreal, it’s a symptom of his traumatic brain injury. His psychologist says he can end up all over the place.

On July 29, 2006, Villarreal got into a motorcycle accident. He broke several bones and was in a coma. On top of that, he gave up his entire savings, leaving him in a financial hole he’s still trying to get out of.

Just like many people with disabilities, he couldn’t resume working, but the bills kept piling up.

According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019, full-time, year-round workers with a disability earned 87 cents for every dollar earned by those with no disability. Villarreal got help from the Valley Association for Independent Living, a disability advocate group.

Anyone with living with a disability in need of help can call the group at 956-668-8245.

