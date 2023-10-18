Local agencies report San Benito officer dies in overnight shooting

Local law enforcement agencies are reporting that a San Benito police office died in an overnight shooting in Cameron County.

The shooting was a result of an apparent car chase that is currently being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers assisted the Cameron County Sheriff's Office in reference to a vehicle that evaded a traffic stop.

The chase ended at a gas station off International Boulevard in Brownsville. DPS says the shooting involved a San Benito police officer.

Channel 5 is working to confirm a San Benito police officer died as a result of the shooting, though local law enforcement agencies have posted on their Facebook pages condolences to the family of a fallen San Benito officer.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.