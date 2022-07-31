Local Archery Academy Shaping Olympic Hopefuls

MISSION – You can see the concentration on all of their faces.

Rigo Martinez, a middle school from Pharr, trains at the RGV Archery Academy every weekend in Mission.

He’s part of a group of people of all ages who train at the facility.

Jorge Chapoy founded the academy hoping to develop archers for the national Olympic team; he works with them on scholarships as well.

