Local artist helping beautify McAllen by painting murals

The city of McAllen is seeking to turn their irrigation pipes into works of art.

Local artists such as Siria Carrasco were selected as part of the Keep McAllen Beautiful project to use the pipes as a canvas.

“I always gravitated to art just naturally," Carrasco recalled. “I continue doing it because I love serving my community in any way that I can, so for me this is like a labor of love."

Carrasco was born and raised in McAllen. She had several surgeries as a kid to correct a condition that made her feet to turn inward, causing her to wear several braces and casts.

“That's when I found myself doodling and like leaning more towards creativity because physically I couldn't do much," Carrasco said.

The pipe Carrasco is currently working on is inspired by a game that's played in Mexican culture — but she's added her own twist.

"I wanted to just make my own loteria del Valle…just getting things that are really common in the Valley," Carrasco added.

Carrasco said she's seen parents bring their kids by to see the artwork, and she hopes it will continue to inspire people once it's finished.

Other local artists looking to be part of the program can find more information online.