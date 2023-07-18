Local businesses wanted for 2023 summer Games of Texas

More than 8,000 athletes from across the state are getting ready to come down for the Games of Texas.

The games start next week and Brownsville is hosting the event for the first time, and they need vendors to sign-up for the different locations across the city.

"Of course we're hoping to have a great representation from the Rio Grande Valley, but we're going to have athletes from every single city in the state. Even some teams from Mexico are enrolling as well," Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Graciela Salazar said.

Any local athlete that wants to participate in the games can still do so by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at GamesofTexas@BrownsvilleTx.gov.

Any business interested in setting up at one of the athletic events can sign up online.