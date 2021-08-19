Local cardiologists discusses shockwave treatment as alternative to open heart surgery

More than 650,000 Americans die from heart disease every year.

And now patients have another option to treat clots.

The FDA approved shockwave intravascular lithotripsy treatment on the coronary arteries back in February.

Dr. Shereef Hilmy, a cardiologist at South Heart Clinic in Harlingen, has already done the procedure. He says the shockwave treatment breaks down the calcium that clots coronary arteries.

Hilmy believes having this treatment available in the Valley will help many patients avoid worsening heart disease and open-heart surgery.

