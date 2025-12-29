City of Pharr prepares for 4th Annual New Year's Ball Drop

The New Year is just a few days away and the city of Pharr is getting ready for its annual New Year's Ball Drop.

City spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez spoke with Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva about what people can expect and how to submit a Midnight Wish.

Rio Grande Valley residents can submit a wish that will be launched into the air like confetti alongside the ball drop.

The event is free and begins at 8:30 p.m. to Midnight and will feature live music from the Spazmatics.

