City of Pharr prepares for 4th Annual New Year's Ball Drop
The New Year is just a few days away and the city of Pharr is getting ready for its annual New Year's Ball Drop.
City spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez spoke with Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva about what people can expect and how to submit a Midnight Wish.
Rio Grande Valley residents can submit a wish that will be launched into the air like confetti alongside the ball drop.
The event is free and begins at 8:30 p.m. to Midnight and will feature live music from the Spazmatics.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
City of Pharr prepares for 4th Annual New Year's Ball Drop
-
Cameron County beaches closed due to high tides from recent cold front
-
City of Elsa issues water boil notice following pressure issues
-
McAllen police identify suspect accused in Eddy Betancourt's murder
-
‘People are shocked:’ Community reacts after Mission businessman Eddy Betancourt killed in...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia hosts canned food drive
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader