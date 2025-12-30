Records: McAllen man accused of attacking common-law wife and kidnapping their children

Guadalupe Granados. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

A McAllen man remains jailed after attacking his common-law wife and threatening to kill her and fleeing the scene with their children, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Guadalupe Granados was arrested on Dec. 22 as he crossed back into the country through the Hidalgo port of entry, a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department previously said. Granados was arraigned on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, Hidalgo County jail records show.

The criminal complaint says Granados and his wife were at their home at the 5700 block of N. Broadway Avenue on Friday, Dec. 19, having an argument over relationship issues when he pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her.

“He then pulled back the bedcovers [revealing] zip ties, black duct tape and a knife,” the complaint stated. Granados then ordered his common-law wife to tie herself up with the zip ties on her wrists and ankles to prevent her from escaping.

“The victim stated Mr. Granados continued confronting and threatened to kill others by stating that if he kills her, ‘what’s another two bodies since his life is over,’" the complaint stated. “The victim stated she understood Mr. Granados was referring to killing their kids.”

Eventually, Granados cut the zip ties off, and the woman was able to escape by running out the back door when he looked away, the complaint said.

The woman went to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1, but Granados and the children were gone by the time police arrived, according to the complaint.

Granados was seen crossing into Mexico later that night, the complaint said. Channel 5 News reached out to the McAllen Police Department on Monday afternoon to ask if the children were returned. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Hidalgo County jail records show Granados is in custody on a $10,000 bond for the unlawful restraint charge. A bond amount was not listed for the other charges.