Local Congressman Calls Upon Mexican Leaders to Address Violence along Border
HIDALGO – A call from Rio Grande Valley leaders to their counterparts across the border. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is urging Mexican officials to make travel and trade in the country safer.
Everyday thousands make their way in and out of Tamaulipas through ports of entry in the Valley.
From commercial trucks to tourism, both groups of people the congressman says are threatened because of the violence happening in Mexico.
Gonzalez wants Mexican officials to address extortions, kidnappings and robberies by increasing law enforcement on busy roads used by truck drivers and tourists.
