Local Couple Hopeful to Receive Settlement from 2016 Legal Battle

WESLACO – The victims of an incident claim they are still waiting for their settlement check after they won their legal battle years ago.

Juan Cardenas says he was involved in a vehicle incident in 2013 that left his hand severely injured.

The legal battle was won in 2016 with a $34,000 court settlement in Cardenas’ favor; however, he says he still hasn’t received any money.

Cardenas and his wife Rosa Espinoza say they had to buy a used vehicle to get around and pay Cardenas’ physical therapy fees.

The attorney on the case, Dennis Ramirez, explains this is a common problem in the Rio Grande Valley.

"The at fault party doesn't have insurance. When that's the case, it isn't always guaranteed recovery of damages for property damages and personal injuries," says Ramirez.

He says residents have to consider if the legal fees are worth a settlement they might never see.

Cardenas and Espinosa say they will continue to fight through their financial struggles and hope to see their settlement money someday.

