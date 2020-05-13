Local dance studio creates dance challenge to popular coronavirus song
A local dance studio created a music video to a trending new song about the coronavirus pandemic.
Paloma Limas and Company Dance Studio decided to put together a dance routine to ‘Mask Gloves Soap Scrubs’.
Limas says the past few months have been hard for many people due to health or financial concerns, but explains that dancing helps children express themselves and understand the situation.
The dance had so much success that Limas released another dance challenge Tuesday afternoon.
For more information watch the video above.
