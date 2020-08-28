Local disaster expert hopes residents will improve storm preparations
Although Hurricane Laura wasn’t a threat to the Rio Grande Valley — local disaster expert encourages residents to always have a plan.
UTRGV Disaster Studies Program Coordinator Dean Kyne said he believes one problem valley residents have is that they aren’t serious enough about being prepared.
"We can never underestimate the risks and we have to prepare and prepare. Preparedness will lead to better mitigation, better response and better recovery,” Kyne said.
Watch the video for the full story.
