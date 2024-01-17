Local Doctor Retiring after 53 Years of Treating McAllen Community

MCALLEN – When he first started practicing medicine, there were three and there were known as the Tavarez Brothers.

More than 50 years ago, you’d find them making house calls.

Now, Dr. Hiram Tavarez is planning to retire.

His office staff and patients are thanking him for forming Tavarez Medical Center with his brothers 53 years ago and for being a “compassionate, kind doctor.”

