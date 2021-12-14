Local entrepreneur announces run for Congress

A local entrepreneur is looking to take over Congressman Vicente Gonzalez's District 15 seat.

Michelle Vallejo made her announcement on Twitter. She's running as a Democrat and is the co-owner of Pulga Los Portales flea market in Alton.

It’s official! I’m Michelle Vallejo, and I’m running for Congress because it’s time for working-class people of #TX15 to have a voice in D.C.



We’re building a movement all along la frontera and throughout South Texas. Pitch in today to show your support!https://t.co/COJ83ggyJB pic.twitter.com/vbDkdSSXcz — Michelle Vallejo for Congress (@MichelleVforTX) December 13, 2021

Vallejo says she was nominated to run by the non-profit organization LUPE Votes.