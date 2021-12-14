x

Local entrepreneur announces run for Congress

Tuesday, December 14 2021

A local entrepreneur is looking to take over Congressman Vicente Gonzalez's District 15 seat.

Michelle Vallejo made her announcement on Twitter. She's running as a Democrat and is the co-owner of Pulga Los Portales flea market in Alton.

Vallejo says she was nominated to run by the non-profit organization LUPE Votes.

