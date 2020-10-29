Local Family Unaware of Newspaper's Publication of Gov't Condemnation

SULLIVAN CITY – A local family says they were surprised when they found out they were included in a local newspaper’s advertisement of the government’s notice of condemnation.

The advertisement lists over 100 names and addresses of people being sued and their property condemned to make way for the border wall.

Aurora Trigo says she did not know the government bought classifieds that included her family’s information.

She says her family is being sued by the U.S. government because their land nearby is needed for the proposed border wall in Sullivan City.

Trigo says the listing shows the lawsuit was filed in 2008, but it has only been one year since her family was aware of the government’s interest.

Local attorney Ricardo Garza says the government is obligated to inform someone when they are being sued even if these lawsuits date back to 2008.

Garza says it appears the government is trying to tell the federal judge in McAllen that the people listed under the notice have not responded.

“They might not have lawyers and they should be allowed to lose in default and the government should take possession of their land to build the border wall because they couldn't reach them,” says Garza.

The notice says landowners are required to provide an answer to the lawsuit 20 days after the third publication of the notice; after that the property belongs to the government.

