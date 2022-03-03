Local group revitalizes old homes in Brownsville

A group has partnered with the city of Brownsville to repair and renovate the Historic Jackson Street Cottages.

Funding for the $1 million project came from the federal government and local businesses.

According to Come Dream, Come Build’s executive director, the buildings were at risk of getting torn down.

"Losing them to the weather and to deferred maintenance is a sad thing,” Nick Mitchell Bennett said. “So being able to revive them, and rebuild them, and make them usable again is exciting."

Those interested in a lease can call 956-541-4955.