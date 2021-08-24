Local Landowners Seeking Written Agreement Before Border Wall Construction

WESLACO – Local landowners say they want to take a proactive approach before the construction of the border fence.

The landowners say they want a written agreement in case their land is next for a border fence in their farm lands.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with the Vega family about their farm land and the possibility of a border barrier.

The Vela brothers say they are preparing to keep their safety net, even if a border fence blocks their path.

They say they met with Customs and Border Protection about how their land will be managed, but they want a second meeting with more validation.

"Life has taught me over time that things in writing have a way of being memorialized and things that are not in writing have a tendency of fading away,” says Vela.

The family says they want to make sure their plans are secure if and when the border barrier comes.

