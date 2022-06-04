Local law enforcement beefing up active shooter trainings

What happened in Uvalde is on the minds of many celebrating graduation this week.

Local law enforcement is helping beef-up active shooter trainings during the summer break.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Ricardo Perez said the department provided security during the district’s high school graduation ceremonies.

Perez also said they had a SWAT team on stand-by and officers at every corner of the event.

Knowing what to do while there's an active shooter in the building is valuable when seconds count.

"They're prepared to engage, and they're prepared to respond," Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputy Ricardo García said.

Garcia trains civilians and officers from other police departments on what to do during active-shooter situations,

“We're going to prepare our officers to engage and stop the killing as soon as they arrive on scene," Garcia said, adding that when there is a shooter - there's no time to waste.

