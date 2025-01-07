Local leaders to host annual State of the Rio Grande Valley luncheon

This new year, Rio Grande Valley leaders are coming together to update residents on the state of the Valley.

RGV Hispanic Chamber President Cynthia Sakulenzki speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the luncheon.

The State of the RGV luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.