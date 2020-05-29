x

Local mother, daughter to graduate together from UTRGV

May 29, 2020
By: Tanvi Varma

A mother and daughter will be graduating together from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Single mother, Lilia Vidaurri, explained she once dropped out of high school, and cleaned houses for a living – now she is getting her master's degree in clinical rehab counseling.

Her daughter, Lilly Elliot, will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, and is set to start her master’s degree journey at UTRGV in the fall.

