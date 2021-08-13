Local nonprofit LUPE to hold back-to-school vaccine drive

A local nonprofit will hold a back-to-school vaccine drive Friday afternoon in San Juan.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Juan offices of La Unión del Pueblo Entero, located at 1601 US-83 BUS.

Pfizer vaccines will be available for students on a first-come, first-served basis. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and up. Minors will need a birth certificate or form of ID, as well as a parent or guardian present.

Adults 18 and up do not need an ID to receive the vaccine.

The drive is in collaboration with Ochoa's Pharmacy South.