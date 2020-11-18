Local politicians are demanding an investigation of voter fraud in Hidalgo County

In a virtual open forum on Tuesday, Hidalgo County Commissioners were asked to look into mail-in ballot applications.

U.S Congressional District 15 Candidate Monica De La Cruz was one of the speakers at the meeting and voiced her opinions on mail-in ballots.

"There is a great concern over the application for the mail-in ballots that were mailed out to the entire county using taxpayer dollars with no, I repeat, no taxpayer approval," De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz was referring to a motion approved by the commissions court which allows applications for mail in ballots to be sent out for people who are 65 and older.

Election Department Administrator Yvonne Ramon said she has received no reports of voter fraud with her department.

According to an assistant criminal district attorney, complaints of fraud would have to be filed with the Attorney General, the DA's Office and the Secretary of State or Elections Department.

