Local reactions to Gov. Abbott's executive order banning mask mandate

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning governmental entities and public schools from requiring masks to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The executive order will affect governmental entities on Friday, May 21, and public schools on June 4.

Any governmental entities that attempt to impose a mask mandate may face a fine of up to $1,000.

Across the Rio Grande Valley, school districts and local government officials are speaking out.

Idea Public Schools:

"In compliance with the recent order from Governor Greg Abbott, IDEA Public Schools will no longer require masks on any IDEA campus or in IDEA buildings beginning Monday, June 7.

Although the mask mandate has been lifted, IDEA will continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms with required temperature checks for staff, students and visitors and by continued enforcement of social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.

The state has approved several IDEA Public Schools regions as a COVID-19 vaccine provider. To expand access to the communities that have had limited opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, IDEA will continue to host clinics for staff and students over the age of 12. The district has administered almost 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date."

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez:

"For the past year, I have repeatedly relied on the guidance of the CDC as well as local health experts regarding COVID.

And while I welcome the latest move by the CDC to allow vaccinated people to dispense with facial coverings in most cases, I continue to have concerns about people visiting our county health clinics.

They are there because they are ill, possibly with COVID, and facial coverings makes sense. Given that, Governor Abbott’s sweeping mandate to dispense with facial coverings in all settings but hospitals is extremely worrisome."

