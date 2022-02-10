Local teacher reacts to Abbott’s proposed Parental Bill of Rights

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Harlingen on Wednesday and made a push for a bill he said will give parents more control over their students when it comes to the classroom.

The Parental Bill of Rights comes after has been introduced to the state legislature. It calls to amend the Texas constitution to impose changes like making school curriculum more accessible to parents and giving parents the option to decide if their child should repeat a course or grade.

"If a child needs to be retained and a parent says, 'No, don't retain them.' and they have the last word, then they are doing an injustice to that child -- to that child and to the child's learning,” McAllen AFT President Sylvia Tanguma said. "Because you're going to be creating bigger gaps in their learning."

Tanguma added that parents already have the opportunity to raise concerns to teachers, and that giving parents access to student curriculums is an overreach by the governor that's more political in nature than anything.

