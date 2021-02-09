Local veterans struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

One local veteran says he has seen an increase in funerals and other issues impacting veterans.

Captain Raul Mungia, the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8788 in McAllen, says since the pandemic began his post has needed to adapt. But he’s worried that it might not be enough to keep them going.

"We had 168 funerals last year alone. Many due to the Coronavirus and some just for natural causes." Mungia said. "When we're open that's the only way that we can make money but we don't have events here because we're not supposed to be open."

All members at the post pay for their own uniforms and participate in community service events. Mungia said he’s noticed a steady decline in members reaching out to their posts and believes the pandemic has affected his members’ mental health as well.

"COVID has created a lot of veterans to look at life in a different kind of way. 'Why me, why us, what's going on?' And there's a lot of suicides going on, right now," Mungia added.

Anyone interested in finding out more information on the McAllen VFW — located on 4321 W. Pecan Blvd. — can call (956) 534-6021.