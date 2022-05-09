Lockdown lifted at Memorial High School, McAllen ISD police investigating

A male juvenile is in custody and is facing charges after officials say he trespassed onto school property and subsequently caused McAllen Memorial High School to temporarily go on lockdown Monday afternoon.

The male juvenile, who is not a McAllen ISD student, has not been identified.

Officials say at about 2:37 p.m., they received a call about a suspicious person outside the building.

After a brief chase, the juvenile was apprehended. School officials say out of an abundance of caution, officers acted as if the juvenile was armed, but no weapon was found after his arrest.

The school was temporarily put under lockdown as officers conducted an investigation, but it has since been lifted.

Students were released at their regular time.

During an emergency press conference, McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez complemented the school police for their quick work and thanked McAllen PD for their assistance.

The juvenile is facing possession of marijuana and criminal trespass charges. Officials say this could change as the investigation continues.