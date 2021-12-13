Lockdown lifted at Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comment from South Texas ISD.

Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito was temporarily put on lockdown Monday after a threat was made via social media.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to a statement from South Texas ISD, students reported the threat to administration Monday morning. The school immediately went into a precautionary lockdown and the San Benito Police Department was called to investigate.

Police conducted a thorough sweep of the premises and, once completed, gave the all clear to lift the lockdown.

In a statement, the district said, "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our campus community as we went through this process today. The safety of our students is our number one priority, and all possible measures were taken to ensure the safety of our campus community."

Dozens of parents were seen waiting outside the gates of the campus to pick up their children Monday afternoon.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.