Long lines seen after Circle K offers discount on gas

Lines of cars were spotted at multiple Circle K locations that offered 25 cents off per gallon of gas Thursday.

The discount was offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. One location in Edinburg had gas for as low as $2.54 per gallon.

"I hope they have it again, especially during the summer months when the kids are out of school, and you’re kind of chauffeuring everyone out a little more,” customer Crystal Chavez said.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the Valley is going for $2.91 for a gallon of unleaded gas.

Circle K prices were a lot lower than that.