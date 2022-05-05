x

Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame announces retirement

After 20+ years behind the anchor desk, our Oscar Adame has announced he will retire later this month.

We have plans to celebrate Oscar’s career leading up to his final broadcast so stay tuned!

For now, let’s all wish him the best on his next chapter.

